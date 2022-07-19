Govt calls for achieving 100% saturation of AB-PMJAY Sehat

Jammu, July 19: Principal Secretary, Health & Medical Education (H&ME), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi Tuesday chaired a meeting to review progress on the registration of beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and AB-PMJAY Sehat schemes.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, the Principal Secretary called for identifying the sections of the overall population and areas least registered under these schemes. He analysed that concerted efforts were required to increase saturation numbers by extensively reaching out to the urban populations of Srinagar and Jammu districts, and unregistered beneficiaries in other districts as well.
The Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) were directed to identify and register left-out beneficiaries from their respective districts and told to devise and execute weekly plans and submit its report as well. Similarly, Director Health Services, from both the provinces were told to work out a block-wise strategy and utilise ASHA workers and other field staff to achieve the target within the stipulated time frame.
Dwivedi directed the CMOs to start a door-to-door registration drive from Wednesday to achieve 100 percent saturation of AB-PMJAY Sehat.
The health officials were also told to ramp up COVID vaccination numbers, especially among senior citizens.
The Principal Secretary was also informed that various awareness initiatives are already being taken which include sending flash messages, broadcasting radio jingles, and conducting walk-in drives for traders, sanitation workers, and businessmen.
He was apprised that 80 percent saturation had been achieved under the schemes.
In another meeting held with the officers, including representatives from insurance companies, the Principal Secretary reviewed performance indicators, claim status, and anti-fraud activities concerning these schemes. During the meeting, the Principal Secretary impressed upon the officers that if any fraud was perpetrated by health officials that include willful referral to private hospitals, it should be booked and action taken under civil service rules.
Both the directors as well as the CMOs were directed to identify such instances and report them for appropriate action under the rules.
He also emphasised 100 percent IPD conversion under AB-PMJAY Sehat in public hospitals across J&K.