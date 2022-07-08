Govt cancels SI recruitment; recommends CBI probe
Jammu, July 8: The government Friday announced the “cancellation of recruitment (list) of Sub-Inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir Police” issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (J&KSSB) last month and recommended a “CBI probe into the selection process.”
Putting all speculations to rest, an announcement in this regard was made by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha through his official Twitter handle with the assurance that the culprits would be brought to book soon.
Describing the move as a “big step towards securing the future” of J&K youth, he said that the government would soon take a call on “fresh recruitments”.
“J&K Police Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe has been recommended into the selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon. It’s a first big step towards securing the future of our youth and the government will soon decide the future course of action for fresh recruitment,” LG Sinha tweeted.
On June 13, the J&K government constituted a three-member inquiry committee led by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home to inquire into the “alleged irregularities in the written test for Sub-Inspector posts in the J&K Police by J&KSSB”.
The panel was asked to submit its report or recommendations within 15 days.
The inquiry committee, chaired by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department R K Goyal had Principal Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department (GAD) Manoj Kumar Dwivedi and Secretary Department Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi as its members.
The committee was asked to submit its report or recommendations taking into account all aspects of the selection process.
On June 9, LG Sinha during the Passing-Out-Parade of probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police and PSIs at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) at Udhampur ordered a probe into the allegations of irregularities in the Sub Inspector selection process.
He had assured that fresh recruitment would be made after the cancellation of the earlier process if any irregularity was established.
Referring to newspaper reports about an alleged scam in the conduct of the Sub Inspectors’ selection process by J&KSSB, LG Sinha had announced that a committee headed by the ACS Home would inquire into the matter and submit the report in a time-bound manner.
“For the last two to three days, newspapers have been reporting against the conduct of the Sub Inspectors’ selection process by J&KSSB. We have decided to constitute a committee headed by ACS Home R K Goyal that will probe into the matter and submit its report in a time-bound manner,” LG Sinha had said.
He had said that no questions were raised at any other recruitment done so far. “If there is any apprehension and doubt in the minds of the people, then the administration must carry out an impartial inquiry and take necessary action. If any irregularity is revealed in the probe, the process will be cancelled and fresh recruitment made,” LG Sinha had said.
SIs selection list of 1200 out of 97,000 candidates, who had appeared in the written exams was displayed online on June 4 by J&KSSB.
However, several aspirants had raised questions over the list and described it as “unfair”.
Various political parties too had joined the chorus.