Govt cancels SI recruitment; recommends CBI probe

Putting all speculations to rest, an announcement in this regard was made by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha through his official Twitter handle with the assurance that the culprits would be brought to book soon.

Describing the move as a “big step towards securing the future” of J&K youth, he said that the government would soon take a call on “fresh recruitments”.

“J&K Police Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe has been recommended into the selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon. It’s a first big step towards securing the future of our youth and the government will soon decide the future course of action for fresh recruitment,” LG Sinha tweeted.