Govt committed to fulfilling development needs of people: LG

Jammu, Jan 17: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said the J&K government was committed to fulfilling the aspirations and developmental needs of the people.
Interacting with the members of a delegation led by District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq comprising PRI representatives from Ganderbal at Raj Bhavan, the LG said that the administration was working on several fronts for the holistic and equitable development of all sections and regions of J&K.
He assured the delegation that all their genuine demands would be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal.
The LG directed Commissioner Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur to extend all possible assistance to the DDC chairperson and the PRI representatives for discharging their roles and responsibilities smoothly and efficiently.
The delegation members discussed with the LG various area-specific issues of development of the district and welfare of the people.
They submitted memorandums containing demands and issues regarding improvement of road connectivity, health, power, and drinking water facilities; sanctioning of Fire and Emergency Sub-Station for Chattergul, Ganiwan, and Sonamarg; upgradation of schools; exploring tourism potential and strengthening of health sector besides expediting other developmental projects in Ganderbal district.
Former legislator Ishfaq Jabbar; DDC member Sajad Durani; Chairman BDC Kangan Muhammad Yousuf Paswal; Sarpanch Association District Ganderbal President Nazir Ahmad Raina besides other PRI representatives were part of the delegation.