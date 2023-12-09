Govt committed to promote cultural, linguistic traditions in J&K: LG Sinha

Jammu, Dec 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the government was committed to promoting the cultural and linguistic traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the 11th Foundation Day function of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, the LG said, “The government is committed to promoting cultural and linguistic traditions in J&K.”

He shared the key initiatives of the J&K administration for the promotion of Sanskrit and value-based education in J&K.

“Sanskrit is our priceless cultural heritage, which is now being looked upon with admiration across the world. It is the greatest treasure of knowledge in Science, Medicine, Botany, Literature and many other subjects,” Sinha said.

He said that the vacant posts for Hindi, Sanskrit, and Indian Philosophy in universities in J&K had been filled.

“Today, Indian Philosophy is being taught in universities of J&K,” the LG said.

He called for collective efforts from all stakeholders to pass on the knowledge system of Sanskrit, one of the oldest living languages of the world, to the young generation.

“The inter-disciplinary approach and voluminous work in Sanskrit on different subjects can contribute to the growth of the knowledge economy and, develop values, and ideals and utilise it for the well-being of society,” Sinha said.

He congratulated the trustees, president and all the members of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust on the occasion.

The LG commended the organisation for tirelessly working for the promotion of Sanskrit and its firm commitment to the ideas of selfless service of the needy.

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Adhokshajanand Devtirth Ji Maharaj also attended the event.

On the occasion, the LG felicitated international mountaineer Col Ranbir Singh Jamwal and renowned Surgeon Dr Sanjay Sharma for their significant contribution in their respective fields.

Vice Chancellor Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J), Prof B N Tripathi; former minister, Sham Lal Sharma; President Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, Mahant Rohit Shastri were also present on the occasion.