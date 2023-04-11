Govt constitutes teams to facilitate voter enrollment of Kashmiri migrants

Jammu, Apr 11: As many as 22 teams have been constituted in camp and non-camp areas of J&K UT and for outreach program at Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmadabad, Delhi, and Chandigarh under the initiative of Relief and Rehabilitation (M) Department with the aim to ensure maximum awareness and facilitation of Kashmiri migrants in electoral rolls of constituencies of their original residence.
Besides, two special teams have been constituted wherein 16 officers, 56 officials and 50 casual labourers have been engaged under the supervision of Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner(M), J&K.
For the Zonal Area Awareness Campaign, all the officers/ officials of 22 Zones have been declared as BLOs and have been assigned the task of conducting door-to-door awareness programs and enrollment of Kashmiri Migrants in electoral rolls.