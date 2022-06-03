Govt employees protest for 2nd day in Jammu, seek transfer from Kashmir

These employees have returned to Jammu after their colleague, Rajni Bala, was shot dead by terrorists at a school in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.

Under the banner of 'All Jammu-based reserved categories employees association', the protesters took out a march from the Press Club to Ambedkar Chowk on Thursday and followed it by another sit-in at Panama Chowk in the heart of the city on Friday.

"We are not going to return to Kashmir to resume our duties in the prevailing alarming situation following the targeted killings. We prefer to die here rather than go back," said Surinder Kumar.