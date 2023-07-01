Govt ensured state-of-art infra, foolproof security for Amarnath devotees: Kavinder

The senior BJP leader said that the arrangements ensured this year are foolproof with the Centre led by PM Narendra Modi taking keen interest in providing adequate security and every possible entity for the convenience of visiting pilgrims. He said nutritious food, healthcare facilities, sanitation, etc are the top priorities of the government this season giving satisfaction and comfort to visitors embarking the journey to south Kashmir Himalayas for satiating spiritual aspirations. Kavinder said this while interacting with several delegations here at his residence, a press release said.

The deputation members apprised the BJP stalwart about the issues which they were confronting on a day to day basis.