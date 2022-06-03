Govt failed to ensure safety of innocents, minorities in Kashmir: Rajni Patil

While addressing a press conference here today along with PCC president G A Mir and other senior leaders on her arrival from three-day Congress Shivar at Patnitop, Patil hit out at the central government and UT administration, for what she alleged, “the failure to check targetted killings and worsening situation in Kashmir.”

She alleged that the situation in the wake of “migration of minorities and other vulnerable sections from Kashmir had returned to the scenario of the 1990s.”