Govt failed to ensure safety of innocents, minorities in Kashmir: Rajni Patil

Jammu, June 3: AICC incharge J&K affairs Rajni Patil on Friday termed the Kashmir situation “worrisome due to continued targetted killings of innocents leading to an atmosphere of insecurity.”
While addressing a press conference here today along with PCC president G A Mir and other senior leaders on her arrival from three-day Congress Shivar at Patnitop, Patil hit out at the central government and UT administration, for what she alleged, “the failure to check targetted killings and worsening situation in Kashmir.”
She alleged that the situation in the wake of “migration of minorities and other vulnerable sections from Kashmir had returned to the scenario of the 1990s.”
JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, vice president Mula Ram, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, general secretaries Thakur Balwan Singh, Yogesh Sawhney, SS Channi, Treasurer Rajnish Sharma besides others were also present. “The common man was feeling insecure and minorities including KPs, Sikhs, employees from Jammu and outside have become victims. They are feeling unsafe and protesting and threatening to migrate en masse. This situation is worrisome and turning back to the 1990s, contrary to the claims of the BJP government,” Patil alleged.
She said it was the primary duty of the government to ensure safety and security of people but it had failed. “It should ensure safety of minorities, migrant and Jammu employees by taking all necessary measures including shifting them to safer places,” Patil said.