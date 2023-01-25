Govt freezes boundaries of administrative units till census completes in J&K

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (iv) of rule 8 of the Census Rules, 1990 and in supersession of all notification issued in this behalf, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby freezes the boundaries of Districts/Tehsils, Municipalities, Towns, Revenue villages and other Administrative units in the whole Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir w.e.f 1st July, 2023 till completion of Census 2021", read the notification issued by the Planning Development and Monitoring Department.