Govt frowns as files being processed in casual manner

The warning has come after the authorities have observed that a number of files are “being processed or examined in a casual manner” thereby delaying their timely disposal as also sometimes leading to inappropriate or incorrect decisions.

“The responsibility for any incorrect decision or delay in decision due to lack of due diligence in submission of notes or dereliction on part of any officer or official shall lie with the concerned officer or official,” Principal Secretary GAD Manoj Kumar Dwivedi has forewarned.