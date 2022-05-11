Govt frowns as files being processed in casual manner

Jammu, May 11: Frowning upon the “processing of files in a casual manner” by its employees in different departments, the Jammu and Kashmir government has warned that the concerned officials will have to bear the responsibility “for delayed or incorrect decisions.”
The warning has come after the authorities have observed that a number of files are “being processed or examined in a casual manner” thereby delaying their timely disposal as also sometimes leading to inappropriate or incorrect decisions.
“The responsibility for any incorrect decision or delay in decision due to lack of due diligence in submission of notes or dereliction on part of any officer or official shall lie with the concerned officer or official,” Principal Secretary GAD Manoj Kumar Dwivedi has forewarned.
Pointing out that the organizational efficiency is “concomitant to the adaptation of prudent processes and procedures and alignment by the employees”, the authorities have stated that the elements of speed as well as quality in disposal of official business being of paramount importance require due diligence from the employees.
“However, it has been observed that a number of files are being processed or examined in a casual manner thereby delaying timely disposal of issues, as also sometimes leading to inappropriate or incorrect disposal and decision,” Dwivedi has noted with concern.
Such lack of effort and initiative on part of employees working in various government departments has been viewed seriously by the authorities, it has been pointed out.
Accordingly all officers or officials, working in various government departments, autonomous bodies, boards etc have been asked to process or examine all concerning issues thoroughly before submitting the same for consideration or approval of authorities. “Further, a comprehensive summary of relevant portions of correspondence in the matter along with deficiencies and a clear-cut proposal for disposal shall be submitted. It is also enjoined that every issue is thoroughly examined in light of relevant Rules, GFR (General Financial Rules), guidelines, instructions and precedence in the matter,” the authorities have instructed for compliance of all concerned.