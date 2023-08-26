Govt HSS Bani incident | DC Kathua constitutes 3 member committee

Jammu, Aug 26: The Deputy Commissioner, Kathua today constituted a three-member committee to enquire into the incident that took place at Government Higher Secondary School (HSS), Bani.
A committee consisting of Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bani, Deputy Chief Education Officer, Kathua (headquarter Billawar), and Principal Government HSS Kharote will enquire about the incident that happened at Government HSS Bani on August 25, 2023.
“…all the committee members are directed to enquire about the matter and submit the fact-finding report along with specific comments, and recommendations to this office within two days positively to proceed further in the matter,” reads an order issued by the DC Kathua.
Moreover, the committee is also directed to fix the responsibility against the culprit regarding the incident.
A student of class 10th was allegedly beaten-up by the teacher of his school after he allegedly wrote something on the blackboard of his class room that was objected to by the school teacher, and principal of the school.
“I was beaten up by the lecturers, and the principal after I wrote… on the blackboard,” the victim student claimed. He was admitted to the concerned hospital. However, the incident has sparked protest demonstrations across Bani and the people are demanding action against the erring teacher, and the principal of the school.