Govt issues guidelines to DDOs for sanctioning of GP Fund advance, withdrawal

“Drawing and Disbursing officers shall ensure that individual bill is generated for individual employees for drawal of GP Fund, rather than the clubbed bill for more than one employee, a practice which is to be discouraged and there shall be only one withdrawal for the one purpose. An advance and withdrawal not to be applied or sanctioned for the same purpose together,” Vaidya directed.

He said the Utilization Certificate that the “GP Fund Advance or withdrawal is utilized for the same purpose as applied for” was compulsory for further GP Fund Advance or withdrawal.

“If the sanctioning authority is not satisfied regarding the proper utilization of this, the amount can be recovered from the subscriber according to provisions of Rule. Wrongful use of advance or withdrawal shall be dealt with disciplinary action under rules and the amount shall be recovered in one go,” he cautioned.