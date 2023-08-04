Govt issues guidelines to DDOs for sanctioning of GP Fund advance, withdrawal

Jammu, Aug 4: J&K government Friday issued guidelines to sanctioning authority or Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) for sanctioning of GP Fund advance or withdrawal.
Finance department, taking serious note of non-adherence to GP Fund (Central Service) Rules 1960 and O M No 3/2/2017- P&PW(F)(ii) dated March 7, 2017, asked DDOs to ensure adherence to the guidelines in letter and spirit.
As per the guidelines, issued by Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D Vaidya, a subscriber is not permitted to take an advance more than once in six months under Rule 12 of GP Fund (Central Service) Rules 1960.
“GPF withdrawal cannot be applied for more than one house and no temporary advance or withdrawal will be sanctioned during the last three months of service. In exceptional circumstances which should be rare, part final withdrawal may be sanctioned with the approval of the Head of the Department,” it was directed.
Guidelines provided that GPF withdrawal or advance should be in accordance to amount permitted under GP Fund (Central Service) Rules 1960 and G I Department of P&PW, O.M ·No. 3/2/2017-P&PW(F)(ii) dated March 7, 2017. The competent authority while sanctioning withdrawal or refundable advance would take into account any withdrawal or refundable advance already sanctioned by it in favour of the employee as per Rule 15(2) of GP Fund (Central Service) Rules 1960.
“Drawing and Disbursing officers shall ensure that individual bill is generated for individual employees for drawal of GP Fund, rather than the clubbed bill for more than one employee, a practice which is to be discouraged and there shall be only one withdrawal for the one purpose. An advance and withdrawal not to be applied or sanctioned for the same purpose together,” Vaidya directed.
He said the Utilization Certificate that the “GP Fund Advance or withdrawal is utilized for the same purpose as applied for” was compulsory for further GP Fund Advance or withdrawal.
“If the sanctioning authority is not satisfied regarding the proper utilization of this, the amount can be recovered from the subscriber according to provisions of Rule. Wrongful use of advance or withdrawal shall be dealt with disciplinary action under rules and the amount shall be recovered in one go,” he cautioned.
Guidelines provided that the Drawing and Disbursing Officers must ensure that any GP fund advance or withdrawal bill sent to Treasury is included in Form 10 and Form 1 0A at the time of submission of final payment case.
“Sanctioning Authority or DDOs must examine the cases thoroughly so that they are compliant with the GP Fund (Central Service) Rules 1960 before sanctioning or withdrawal in favour of the subscriber,” it was added.