Govt miserably failed to protect rights of OBCs: NC

Ajay Sadhotra former minister and central secretary in his address, stated that BJP has befooled the people with its hollow promises before the elections and now the people of Jammu and Kashmir have today realize that they have been totally betrayed by the saffron party. He said that the people across the state are being made to suffer in absence of a representative government for no fault of theirs. He asserted that the government has virtually broken the spine of common people due to its anti-people policies the results of which are easily visible to everyone.

Babu Rampal former minister and Central Zone President expressed great disappointment against the J&K administration for pursing anti-poor policies, stating that it has callously ignored the interests of Other Backward Class population. He stated that it is only National Conference which can ensure justice to all the communities including the OBCs but for this the people will have to repose trust and confidence in the party and its leadership that will steer them out of the present morass.