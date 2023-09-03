‘Govt miserably failed to provide basic amenities’

Jammu, Sep 3: Coporator Rajni Bala today said that the lack of basic amenities under the present dispensation is esulting in the deprivation of fundamental rights of people of Jammu region.
According to a press release, she was speaking after starting the renovation and improvement work .
Expressing her concerns, Rajni Bala highlighted the acute shortage of regular drinking water and electricity faced by the people. She emphasised that the people are subjected to discrimination due to the government's failure to address their basic needs. Rajni Bala further stressed the belief that only the Congress party can fulfill the wishes and aspirations of the people. She called upon the people to strengthen the hands of the Congress Party for the equitable development of the Jammu region.