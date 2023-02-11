Govt official arrested while accepting bribe in Jammu

A CBI statement said that a case was registered against accused, Gopal Raj Sharma, junior assistant in district industries centre (DIC) Samba, following a complaint.



The complainant said that he had taken a DIC sponsored loan of Rs 10 lakh from the SBI, and to avail subsidy, needed a no objection certificate from the DIC for which the accused allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 to issue the certificate.

