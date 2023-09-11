Govt official dismissed from service

Jammu, Sep 10: J&K government has ordered the dismissal of an in-charge Senior Assistant, PHE City Division-Ist Jammu from service with immediate effect for embezzling Rs 1.63 Cr government money.
As per an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Jal Shakti Department Shaleen Kabra, the dismissal of Senior Assistant PHE City Division-Ist Jammu Nikhil Gandral, son of late Ravinder Kumar Gandral, resident of H No 24, Lane No 7, Greater Kailash Jammu has been effected in terms of Article-311(2) of the Constitution of India.