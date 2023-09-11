Govt official dismissed from service

As per an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Jal Shakti Department Shaleen Kabra, the dismissal of Senior Assistant PHE City Division-Ist Jammu Nikhil Gandral, son of late Ravinder Kumar Gandral, resident of H No 24, Lane No 7, Greater Kailash Jammu has been effected in terms of Article-311(2) of the Constitution of India.