Govt orders inquiry into fire incident at Civil Secretariat, Jammu

Srinagar, Dec 30: The government on Friday ordered a time-bound inquiry into the December-28 fire incident at Civil Secretariat, Jammu.

Quoting a government order, GNS reported that Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Estates Department has been appointed as inquiry officer to enquire into the fire incident and he has been asked to submit a report to the General Administration Department within a period of seven days.

The inquiry officer has been asked to “clearly establish cause of occurrence of the fire incident; cause of delay in controlling/extinguishing the fire.”