Govt reconstitutes SIDCO, SICOP Board of Directors

The reconstitution was ordered through two separate orders by Principal Secretary I&C Ranjan Prakash Thakur in supersession of all previous orders on this account in terms of Article 75 and 76 of the Articles of Association (AoA) of the two corporations.

As per the order, the reconstituted Board of Directors of Jammu and Kashmir State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (SIDCO) would have Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor as its Chairman.

Its other directors would be A K Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department; Sushma Chauhan, Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department; Anoo Malhotra, Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu; Tazayun Mukhtar, Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir and Atul Sharma, Managing Director, J&K SIDCO.

As per a separate order issued by Thakur, the reconstituted Board of Directors of J&K SICOP would also have Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor as its Chairman. Other directors of the board would include A K Mehta, IAS Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Devendra Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, MSME, Government of India, New Delhi; Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department; Mandeep Kour, Director, MSME, Government of India, New Delhi; Sushma Chauhan, Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department; Anoo Malhotra, Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu; Tazayun Mukhtar, Director, Industries & Commerce, Kashmir and Atul Sharma, Managing Director, SICOP.