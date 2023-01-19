Govt revokes ban on issuing arms licenses in J&K after 4.5 years

Srinagar, Jan 19: The Government on Thursday revoked restrictions imposed on the District Magistrates in J&K more than 54 months ago for issuing fresh individual arms licenses in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In supersession of Government Order No. 922 - Home of 2018 dated 12.07.2018, it is hereby ordered that the restriction imposed on the District Magistrates in the UT of J&K, for issuing fresh individual Arms Licenses, is revoked with immediate effect,” read an order by Financial Commissioner/ Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department Raj Kumar Goyal (IAS), as reported by GNS.

All the concerned including District Magistrates (Licensing Authorities), have been asked to adhere to the additional conditions besides following the provisions of the Arms Act, 1959 and Arms Rules, 2016.

Among fresh conditions require the District Magistrates, while considering an application for grant of individual Arms License, to necessarily obtain Aadhaar Card as a proof of identity.

“The District Magistrates shall ensure that they entertain only such applications for grant of license or for accessing any other service from an applicant, who is a resident of that particular district and in no case they shall either grant a license or renew a license of an applicant not residing within the jurisdiction of their district,” read the order.

“For ascertaining the area of residence of an applicant, a specific report from the Police, certifying the same, shall be obtained by the District Magistrates before processing any application.