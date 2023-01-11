Govt sector subscribers cannot avail partial withdrawal through CRA system logins

“As directed by PFRDA through its circular, after January 1, 2023, government sector subscribers desirous of availing partial withdrawal facility will be required to fill up the form (available on PCRA portal) and submit the same to their DDO for raising a request in CRA system on behalf of the subscriber,” read a communiqué issued to all Treasury Officers of Kashmir province by the Directorate of Accounts and Treasuries Kashmir of Finance Department.

“Once this request is raised, the same shall be displayed in the CRA system to the mapped Treasury (Nodal Office) for final authorization. After authorization by the concerned Treasury Officer (once received the requisite documents from the subscriber/DDO), the partial withdrawal funds shall be credited to subscribers’ registered bank account as per extant settlement timelines,” the communiqué has mentioned explaining the procedure.