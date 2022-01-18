Jammu
Govt specifies jurisdiction limits of Srinagar, Jammu family courts
Jammu, Jan 18: The government Tuesday specified that the Family Courts of Srinagar and Jammu would exercise their jurisdiction within the “the local limits” of two districts – Srinagar and Jammu.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by subsection (2) of section 3 of The Family Courts Act, 1984 (Central Act), the Lieutenant Governor in consultation with the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, is pleased to specify the local limits of districts Srinagar and Jammu, as the limits within which the Family Court, Srinagar, and the Family Court, Jammu should exercise their jurisdiction,” read a notification issued by Law Secretary AchalSethi.