Govt SPMR College of Commerce organises essay writing competition

About 25 students participated in the activity and expressed their views on the topic.

Principal, Dr. Surinder Kumar appreciated the efforts of the committee members for organizing the competitions which are helpful in inculcating the values and teachings of Gandhi Ji in students’ life. He said students should lead their life as per the path shown by Gandhi Ji and in a world that is moving through the phases of war marred by violence and terrorism. There is a significant requirement of Gandhian Philosophy of non- violence, Satyagraha, Sarvodaya, etc.