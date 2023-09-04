Govt SPMR College of Commerce organises essay writing competition

Jammu, Sep 4: Shikshit Bharat Committee of the Govt. SPMR College of Commerce, under the aegis of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, on Monday organized an Essay writing competition on the theme “Implication of Gandhian Thoughts in Today’s World”.
About 25 students participated in the activity and expressed their views on the topic.
Principal, Dr. Surinder Kumar appreciated the efforts of the committee members for organizing the competitions which are helpful in inculcating the values and teachings of Gandhi Ji in students’ life. He said students should lead their life as per the path shown by Gandhi Ji and in a world that is moving through the phases of war marred by violence and terrorism. There is a significant requirement of Gandhian Philosophy of non- violence, Satyagraha, Sarvodaya, etc.
Prof. Deepshikha Sharma also said that Gandhi Ji had a set of principles and values to which he adhered to. These include his belief in the power of truth and he also promoted a positive reform in the education system, decentralization of democracy and women empowerment. She emphasized on making rational, intelligent and practical choice of fighting for peace in non-violent ways.