Govt to airlift injured MBBS student from Bangladesh to AIIMS: J-K BJP chief Raina

Shoaib Lone, a resident of Rajouri district here, is a final year MBBS student in Barind Medical College in Dhaka. On June 3, Shoaib, along with two other friends from the college, met with an accident in which one them died and two others including Shoaib were critically injured.

During his visit to Rajouri district, Raina met the student's father Mohmmad Askam Lone.

"As soon as I came to know about the accident from his father during my visit to Rajouri, I sought help of the PMO. He is in coma. His parents want help", Raina told PTI.