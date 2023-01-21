Govt to ensure availability of fish during Maha Shivratri in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 21: Director Fisheries, Mohammad Farooq Dar, today chaired a departmental meeting to finalise arrangements for fish availability during the upcoming holy festival of Mahashivratri falling on 18 February.
Director instructed the officers to ensure adequate supply of quality and hygienic fish during the period of festival and organise special Fish sale camps on 16 and 17 February at all the migrant camps in Jammu division and areas having Kashmiri Pandit community and other key locations in Kashmir division.
He asked for ensuring wide publicity of sale locations/spots for special fish sale counters. He also instructed the officers to keep a provision for live fish with proper transportation at the doorstep of Kashmiri Pandit community. He directed the officers that all measures should be kept in place to make available the fish under hygienic condition at government rates. The officers were also directed to make available the fish at all the Government farms/Departmental fish sale centres during the festival period.
Director asked the District Officers to facilitate the fish farmers to install their stalls at Migrant camps during the festival period for sale of their produce.
The officers were directed to ascertain the demand well in advance in their respective areas besides monitoring the availability and distribution of fish.
During the meeting, special monitoring teams both in respect of Jammu and Kashmir divisions were also constituted to monitor and coordinate the fish sale during the festival period.
It was decided that adequate quantity of Trout fish shall be made available during the festival at Fish Market Narwal, Jammu after ascertaining the demand by the concerned officer.
The meeting was attended by Manzoor Ahmed Wani, Joint Director Fisheries Central, Mohammad Ashraf Derzi, Joint Director Fisheries Chenab Valley, Abdul Majid Tak, Joint Director Fisheries South Kashmir and District Officers while Kashmir based officers participated online.