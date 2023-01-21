Govt to ensure availability of fish during Maha Shivratri in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 21: Director Fisheries, Mohammad Farooq Dar, today chaired a departmental meeting to finalise arrangements for fish availability during the upcoming holy festival of Mahashivratri falling on 18 February.

Director instructed the officers to ensure adequate supply of quality and hygienic fish during the period of festival and organise special Fish sale camps on 16 and 17 February at all the migrant camps in Jammu division and areas having Kashmiri Pandit community and other key locations in Kashmir division.