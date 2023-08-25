Govt to establish ‘Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority’ in J&K

It will be established by notification in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by the government to exercise jurisdiction powers and authority conferred on it by or under the “The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (Act 30 of 2013).”

This has been provided under “J&K Right to Fair Compensation in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Social Impact Assessment and Consent) Rules, 2023” notified by the J&K Revenue Secretary DrPiyushSingla on August 24, 2023.