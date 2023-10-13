Govt will make Jammu city engine of J&K’s growth: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the complete street development of Apsara Road High Street Gole Market Area along with adjoining roads, the LG said, “Our prime objective is to transform Jammu city into a centre of opportunities for all sections and develop it as an engine of growth and also an incubator for young entrepreneurs of J&K. We are ensuring that basic utilities are upgraded to meet the demand, and it is inclusive and sustainable to handle growing urbanisation.”

He said that this road network was a key project of Jammu Smart City Limited.

Sinha dedicated the upgradation and modernisation of a road network of 13.5 km in Gandhi Nagar and the development of a 600-meter Apsara road stretch into a high street to the people and the local business community.