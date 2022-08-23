GP Fund interest rate revised

“Pursuant to the notification F No 5(4)-B(PD)/2021 dated July 14, 2022, issued by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, it is hereby ordered that the accumulations at the credit of subscribers to General Provident Fund shall carry interest at the rate of 7.1% for 2nd quarter of the financial year 2022-23 i.e., July 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department Vivek Bharadwaj.