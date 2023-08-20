Green J&K campaign | Mega plantation drive held at GDC Kathua

The event was organised under the banner of ‘Green Jammu and Kashmir’ envisaging Mega Plantation Drive at 1000 locations through out the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The mega drive was formally inaugurated by LG UT of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha at IIM Jammu by planting a Chinar tree. The Plantation drive at Girls Hostel of GDC Kathua was inaugurated by Municipal Councillor Ward 20 Ravinder Singh Pathania. He was accompanied by Municipal Councillor Ward 01, Miran Devi, Convenor of Hostel committee, Dr Kiran Bala, Hostel Warden, Dr Nitu Singh, Range Forest Officer Narinder Kumar Verma.