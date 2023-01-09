Grim power scenario in J&K: AAP

Jammu, Jan 9: Aam Aadmi Party's senior state spokesperson and co-chairman media co-ordination committee, Jagdeep Singh on Monday said that grim power scenario in Jammu and Kashmir is putting life of every citizen in trouble and failure of successive governments in augmentation of power infrastructure is resulting into this scenario.
He alleged that there is hardly any improvement in infrastructure despite after hefty bills being served to consumers.
Addressing a press conference, Jagdeep Singh said that grim power scenario across Jammu and Kashmir is a serious cause of concern as it directly and badly impacts life of people who face immense hardships due to poor electricity and scheduled as well as unscheduled power curtailment, which is increasing with each passing day in winter season.
" On one hand almost all the areas of Jammu and Kashmir are passing through a state of bone chilling cold but on the other hand people are facing severe electricity crisis making their life full of hardship," Singh said.
Castigating different political parties that have remained in power in Jammu and Kashmir in past times, Jagdeep Singh said that successive governments in Jammu and Kashmir have failed to bring necessary upgradation and augmentation of power sector and the power infrastructure on ground is still outdated with wooden poles being used instead of proper poles, loose and hanging electrical wiring, technically snagged transformers.