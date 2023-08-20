Group of Jammu lawyers hold protest

Jammu, Aug 20: A group of Jammu lawyers yesterday staged a peaceful protest demonstration against an organisation for allegedly raising objectionable slogans during a rally here recently.
The lawyers have appealed to the Jammu police chief to take legal action and arrest the accused persons who tried to fuel enmity among two communities by raising slogans against a community.
“It was an attempt to disturb the peaceful atmosphere and the police should take strict legal action. The hate video is viral on social media,” said the senior lawyer, Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, and senior Advocate, Choudhary Anawar. They said that they have brought the issue into the notice of Jammu police chief.
It may be recalled here that, police have registered a case against unidentified persons, who raised objectionable slogans during a rally in Jammu on August 15, 2023.
“A case under FIR No 107 of 2023 under section 295 A and 147 IPC has been registered at Pacca Danga Police Station, Jammu against those who during Tiranga rally on August 15, 2023 raised provocative slogans to spread venom against a community,” police said.