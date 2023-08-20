Group of Jammu lawyers hold protest

The lawyers have appealed to the Jammu police chief to take legal action and arrest the accused persons who tried to fuel enmity among two communities by raising slogans against a community.

“It was an attempt to disturb the peaceful atmosphere and the police should take strict legal action. The hate video is viral on social media,” said the senior lawyer, Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, and senior Advocate, Choudhary Anawar. They said that they have brought the issue into the notice of Jammu police chief.