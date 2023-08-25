Group Personal Accidental Insurance | J&K Bank extends policy of Rs 25 lakh to all J&K employees

Jammu, Aug 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has extended free Group Personal Accidental Insurance Policy of Rs 25 lakh to all the employees of Jammu and Kashmir government.
In this connection, J&K Finance Department has also designated a Nodal Officer for timely settlement of claims and periodic updation of number of employees.
As per a circular issued by the Principal Secretary Finance Department Santosh D Vaidya, the Policy has been extended to all the gazetted and non-gazetted employees of government of Jammu and Kashmir, including employees of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), autonomous bodies, Local Bodies and universities.
“To ensure speedy settlement of insurance claims, intimations of accidental deaths or partial or permanent disabilities shall be promptly sent to the concerned J&K Bank branch directly by the concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) under intimation to Finance Department for early settlement of the cases,” Vaidya ordered.
“Shahnawaz Ahmed, Deputy Director (Budget), Finance Department has been designated as Nodal Officer for timely intimation or settlement of claims and periodic up-dation of number of employees,” circular mentioned.