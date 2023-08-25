Group Personal Accidental Insurance | J&K Bank extends policy of Rs 25 lakh to all J&K employees

In this connection, J&K Finance Department has also designated a Nodal Officer for timely settlement of claims and periodic updation of number of employees.

As per a circular issued by the Principal Secretary Finance Department Santosh D Vaidya, the Policy has been extended to all the gazetted and non-gazetted employees of government of Jammu and Kashmir, including employees of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), autonomous bodies, Local Bodies and universities.