GST Week Celebration | On last day, Central Enforcement

Jammu, July 7: On the last day of Goods and Services Tax Week celebration to mark the 6th anniversary of the Implementation of this new Tax regime, Central Enforcement team Friday laid naakas at various locations of Jammu city and felicitated the drivers of commercial vehicles for carrying E-way bills and proper documents along with Goods in transit.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that flowers and refreshments were distributed among drivers as a token of appreciation for carrying E-way bills and proper documents.
The drivers were imparted awareness about the importance of carrying proper documents with Goods.
The main purpose of this appreciation-cum-awareness drive was to spread the message among the drivers about the importance of carrying E-way bills and documents along with goods, which will help in curbing evasion of tax and ultimately lead to the development of Nation.