Three terrorists killed in Sidhra Jammu encounter: Police

Speaking to media, ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said that the encounter broke out at 7 AM when the QRT team of Jammu and Kashmir Police stopped a truck at Sidhra naka.

“In view of Republic Day, we had alerted the border security grid and today morning, the highway QRT spotted an unusual movement of a truck (on the highway) since usually the truck movement happens after 12 noon, " he said.

He further said that when the truck reached Sidhra naka and it was stopped for checking, the driver of the truck escaped with an excuse of natural call.

As soon as he escaped, the police became suspicious and they started checking the truck.