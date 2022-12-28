Three terrorists killed in Sidhra Jammu encounter: Police

Srinagar, Dec 28: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sidhra area of Jammu on Wednesday morning, police said.
Speaking to media, ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said that the encounter broke out at 7 AM when the QRT team of Jammu and Kashmir Police stopped a truck at Sidhra naka.
“In view of Republic Day, we had alerted the border security grid and today morning, the highway QRT spotted an unusual movement of a truck (on the highway) since usually the truck movement happens after 12 noon, " he said.
He further said that when the truck reached Sidhra naka and it was stopped for checking, the driver of the truck escaped with an excuse of natural call.
As soon as he escaped, the police became suspicious and they started checking the truck.
“The terrorists who were hiding inside the truck opened fire on the search team, triggering an encounter,” he added.
He further said: “The driver of the truck is absconding and we have alerted all the police stations and accordingly search operations are being conducted to apprehend the absconder.”
The truck in which the terrorists were hiding has caught fire following the gunfight and it is being searched for the bodies of the terrorists. "Number of terrorists [is] not confirmed as yet. Searches in the truck [are] on," the ADGP added.
Meanwhile, a massive search operation has been launched with the involvement of security forces including Army, CRPF and JKP.
Although the police have not confirmed, it is believed that the terrorists were being transported in the truck but they were caught before being shifted to their hideout. Further investigation is on.