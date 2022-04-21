Gunfight breaks out in Sunjwan Jammu

Srinagar, April 22: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Jalalabad Sunjwan area of Jammu district on Friday, reports said.
Reports said that the gunfight is underway and that two militants are believed to be trapped.
The operation was launched after a specific information was recieved by the security forces in the Sunjwan area.
The army camp in Sunjwan was attacked by militants in 2018, which left five soldiers and a civilian dead besides four attackers.
An official told Greater Kashmir that the security forces were already on high alert as they had inputs about presence of the militants.
He said that checking of the vehicles was intensified on the Bathindi-Sunjwan road from April 21 in view of inputs.
Pertinently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu on 24th April.