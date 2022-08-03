‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ | BJP launches campaign from house of Capt Bhana Singh

According to a press note, while addressing the gathering, Raina said that it is a proud moment for all Indians to hoist the national flag at their homes on the eve of 75th Independence Day, being celebrated at Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav. He said India is all set to celebrate 75th year of Independence as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav in a grand way. He further said this year, on August 15 India will commemorate 75th years of Independence and our PM Narendra Modi has appealed all Indian to celebrate this historical national festival in a grand way.