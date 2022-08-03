‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ | BJP launches campaign from house of Capt Bhana Singh

Jammu, Aug 3: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina launched the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign by hoisting the national flag at the roof top of the house of Parm Vir Chakra Capt Bhana Singh at RS Pura.
According to a press note, while addressing the gathering, Raina said that it is a proud moment for all Indians to hoist the national flag at their homes on the eve of 75th Independence Day, being celebrated at Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav. He said India is all set to celebrate 75th year of Independence as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav in a grand way. He further said this year, on August 15 India will commemorate 75th years of Independence and our PM Narendra Modi has appealed all Indian to celebrate this historical national festival in a grand way.
“We have launched ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Abhiyan from the house of a veteran soldier who was honored with Param Vir Chakra for his exceptional bravery in recapturing the top posts in Siachen Glacier by fighting against Pakistani soldiers,”Raina said. On this occasion, Raina appealed all the citizens to celebrate this historical event in a grand way.