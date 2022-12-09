Hardcore criminal detained under PSA in Samba

Police said that in order to curtail the activities of the hardcore criminal namely Rohit Kumar alias Makhan, son of Bodh Raj, resident of Kotli Riyaan in tehsil RS Pura who is involved in a number of criminal activities, a special team of Police Station Ramgarh was constituted and they arrested the said accused.

“The said accused is a habitual criminal and his criminal activities are posing a great threat to the public peace and tranquility,” said the police.