Hardcore criminal detained under PSA in Samba

Jammu, Dec 9: Samba police today claimed to have detained a hardcore criminal under Public Safety Act (PSA).
Police said that in order to curtail the activities of the hardcore criminal namely Rohit Kumar alias Makhan, son of Bodh Raj, resident of Kotli Riyaan in tehsil RS Pura who is involved in a number of criminal activities, a special team of Police Station Ramgarh was constituted and they arrested the said accused.
“The said accused is a habitual criminal and his criminal activities are posing a great threat to the public peace and tranquility,” said the police.
Police further said that “The said criminal was involved in a number of heinous cases registered against him at Police Station Ramgarh, Samba and Bari-Brahmana of district Samba and at Police Station RS Pura, Nawabad and Bishnah in Jammu district.
Keeping in view his repeated involvement in criminal activities, a dossier was prepared by SSP, Samba and forwarded to District Magistrate Samba who formally issued the order of his detention under the PSA.
The detention warrant was executed by a Police team headed by SHO Police Station Ramgarh today and the accused have been lodged in District Jail Jammu.