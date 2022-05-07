Harsh Dev Singh joins AAP

Singh - who also remained a minister in the erstwhile state of J&K – joined AAP along with Rajesh Pandgotra, Gagan Pratap Singh, Purushottam Parihar, Sudesh Dogra and others. After the joining, Harsh Dev Singh spoke to a press conference and appreciated the work being done by the AAP government with regard to health, education, electricity and water supply system and it is being hailed across the country.

“There is a need for revolution in Jammu and Kashmir. We have to provide good governance as well as to end corruption by implementing the Delhi model,” he said after he was officially welcomed by the senior AAP leaders into the party.