Have taken several initiatives to handle workload, redress public grievances: EPFO Jammu

"Being service oriented Organisation, EPFO in J & K and Ladakh has been facing some specific challenges viz. non-compliance, inadequate member details, lack of awareness amongst the members and employers, etc. To overcome these challenges, EPFO Regional Office Jammu has adopted flexi hours for facilitating stakeholders in efficient manner, " an official handout said. It said the office from 6AM to 11 PM, and officials have liberty to work in flexi hours and most of senior social security assistants have preferred working in flexi hours , considering system speed in non-peak hours. As per the EPFO Jammu office, a total of 374 claims were initiated by SSSAs in the morning shift (till 9.15AM)., whereas by 5.03PM 700 claims were initiated by SSSAs .

A number of visitors, facing various issues visited the office and met P F Commissioner, Rizwan Uddin, where a dedicated team comprising of Mukesh Kumar, SSSA and Kanchan , DEO helped the visitors in best possible manner, it said.