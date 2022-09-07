Have taken several initiatives to handle workload, redress public grievances: EPFO Jammu

Srinagar Sept 7: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation Jammu said it has taken several initiatives to handle the workload and redress public grievances.
"Being service oriented Organisation, EPFO in J & K and Ladakh has been facing some specific challenges viz. non-compliance, inadequate member details, lack of awareness amongst the members and employers, etc. To overcome these challenges, EPFO Regional Office Jammu has adopted flexi hours for facilitating stakeholders in efficient manner, " an official handout said. It said the office from 6AM to 11 PM, and officials have liberty to work in flexi hours and most of senior social security assistants have preferred working in flexi hours , considering system speed in non-peak hours. As per the EPFO Jammu office, a total of 374 claims were initiated by SSSAs in the morning shift (till 9.15AM)., whereas by 5.03PM 700 claims were initiated by SSSAs .
A number of visitors, facing various issues visited the office and met P F Commissioner, Rizwan Uddin, where a dedicated team comprising of Mukesh Kumar, SSSA and Kanchan , DEO helped the visitors in best possible manner, it said.
Nitin Bhatia, an employee of M/s. Mahavir Labour Contractor visited the office to update his missing details. The same was processed by Sanjeev Kumar (SSSA). Likewise, Md. Bhutwa an ex-employer of M/s Pahalwan had submitted Joint Declaration, which had more than 3 years variation in date of birth. He provided ESIC Card and Passport as supporting document. The Joint Declaration was immediately processed by Arun Kumar (SSSA).
Rishab Jandial an ex-employee of M/s Gurjeet Labour Contractor visited the office to withdraw his provident fund. It was found that “Date of Exit” was not marked. His employer was advised to mark “Date of Exit”. He would accordingly submit his claim in form 19 along with form 15-g, the EPFO said.
An employer from M/s KC Public School visited the office to enquire how to correct “Date of Exit” and was advised to submit Joint Declaration. Joint Declaration of Surekha Pathania was updated, which was long term pending grievance, added the EPFO.
Dalip Kumar Gupta and Pushpa Devi visited Office to submit Form 19 in part payment. They were advised to submit Form 19 again. Bharat Raina over his queries about wife’s P F account that there were missing entries in the JKEPFO record, was advised to go to JKEPFO Office and rectify all entries.
Death case of Rs 6,02,954 of Ab. Majeed Bhat an ex-employee of M/s Royal Spring Golf Course claim was settled in favour of his wife Saleema amounts who was in urgent need. Sachin Bhardwaj, SSSA, Bipin, AO, Harinder Singh, RC-II processed the same on insistence of P F Commissioner, Rizwan Uddin.