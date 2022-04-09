Hawala money case: Former J&K minister Babu Singh arrested

Srinagar, Apr 9: Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday arrested former minister, Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh in connection with the recovery of around Rs 7 lakh hawala money last week.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that Singh was nabbed in a joint operation by Jammu police alongwith Kathua police.
Singh was evading arrest since March 31 when his name came up after police arrested one Mohammad Shareef from Anantnag along with Rs 6.9 lakh hawala money in Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu. Shareef said he was carrying the money on Singh's directions.
Police had also issued a look out notice against Singh.