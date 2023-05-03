HAWS signs MoU with Jammu University to train soldiers

High Altitude Warfare School Gulmarg, is a premier Institute of the Indian Army since its inception in 1948. The school trains more than 1400 personnel of the Army, CRPF, BSF, and friendly foreign countries in mountain and winter warfare annually.

The training of troops at High Altitude Warfare School is considered as one of the toughest in the world under inclement weather conditions with subzero temperatures. The trainees at High Altitude Warfare School known as “The White Devils” not only get trained for warfare in extremely harsh conditions but also learn to survive the glaciers without any life support.