HC observes Full Court Reference to pay homage to Sr Adv Kawoosa

Jammu, Mar 16: The High Court Wednesday held full court reference to pay homage to late Javed Ahmed Kawoosa, a senior advocate.
A statement of the High Court issued here said that Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh along with Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal, Justice Muhammad Akram Choudhary joined the reference from Jammu bench while Justice Ali Muhammad Magray, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Mohan Lal participated through the virtual mode from Srinagar bench.
Along with them Advocate General, D C Raina; Nazir Ahmad Ronga, Advocate and Chairman J&K High Court Bar Association, Kashmir; M K Bhardwaj, President, High Court Bar Association, Jammu; Senior Advocates; ASGI, Jammu and Srinagar; members of the Bar, Judicial officers, Officers of the Registry, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Service Authority, Director, J&K Judicial Academy and members of the bereaved family participated in the reference proceedings through physical and virtual mode.