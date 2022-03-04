Health Deptt recalls some DRDO staff as COVID-19 cases decline in Jammu
Jammu, Mar 4: As the COVID-19 cases dropped in the Jammu district, the health authorities recalled some of their doctors, paramedical staff members, and management officials deputed to manage COVID hospitals.
An official said that most of the doctors, staff, and two Deputy Superintendents from DRDO Jammu had been called back by the Health Department and re-deployed at the place of their previous postings.
Furthermore, the official said, “Of total 126 sampling teams deployed in different areas of Jammu district, 30 teams have been reduced with the decline in cases.”
Only one COVID-19 positive patient was admitted at the GMC Jammu’s COVID Care Ward, the official said.
Similarly, the routine weekly review meetings being chaired by the higher authorities have also been stopped.
However, the health authorities have not stopped monitoring the situation following claims made by IIT Kanpur about the possible fourth wave of COVID-19.
“This fourth wave is speculated to exist for four months starting from June 20,” said the health officials.
Jammu district on Friday recorded 12 COVID-19 positive cases and the entire Jammu region recorded 35 positive cases.