Health Mela commences in all 109 medical blocks of J&K

Jammu, Apr 18: Aimed at to raise awareness on different health and family welfare programmes, a series of Block Health Melas today commenced in all 109 medical blocks of Jammu and Kashmir which will be continuing till 30th of April 2022.
At R S Pura, National Health Mission in collaboration with AYUSH, ICDS, State Health Agency, PHE, Sports, Food and Drug Control Organization organised Health mela which was inaugurated by Chief Executive Officer, National Health Authority, (CEO NHA) Dr. R S Sharma.
Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj, was also present on the occasion.
Divisional Commissioner, Dr. Raghav Langer, District Development Commissioner, Anshul Garg, Mission Director NHM J&K and CEO State Health Agency, Ayushman Bharat, Yasin Mohammad Choudhary, Director Health Services Jammu, Dr. Saleem-Ur-Rehman, State Nodal Officer, NHM J&K, Dr. Shafi Koka, Divisional Nodal Officer, NHM Jammu, Dr. Praveen Yograj and other divisional, district and block level officers and officials were present on the occasion.
CEO NHA along with other dignitaries had a round of various stalls set up on the occasion and inspected services being offered there.
During the event, over 1000 people availed services like E-sanjeevani for tele consultations, golden card generation where instant golden cards were generated and distributed among the beneficiaries besides ABHA IDs were created and registrations were done under Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission. A large number of pregnant women were seen registering themselves under RCH scheme besides OPD services of Gynecology, pediatric, ENT, Medicine, Dental, Orthopedic and Physiotherapy were extended to patients and AYUSH provided free medicines both allopathic and ayurvedic to the public.
On the occasion, awareness was raised among the masses regarding the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle. Also, the general public was trained by skilled YOGA professionals under the Ayush banner.
Various medicinal and herbal plants were kept on display and interactive sessions were held where uses of commonly available plants and herbs were discussed.
During this mela, COVID 19 vaccination facility was also provided to the participants.
Similar events were organized in other blocks of the Union Territory which witnessed good public participation.