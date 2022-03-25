Health Ministry team inspects renal transplantation facility in SSH Jammu

Jammu, Mar 25: A three member experts’ team from Director General Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi visited Government Medical College and Super Speciality Hospital (SSH) Jammu for the inspection of renal transplantation facility on Friday.
Experts were welcomed by Principal GMC Jammu, Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma, HoD Urology, SSH Jammu Dr. Elias Sharma and Joint Director, SOTTO J&K, Dr. Sanjeev Puri.
The team checked the transplant facility in the department of urology and nephrology in SSH and all the departments in GMC which are involved in the transplantation as per the prescribed parameters of Govt of India under Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, THOTA, 1994.
Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) would greatly benefit after getting the registration from DGHS as they don’t have to travel outside for getting kidney transplant.
Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma said that “GMC is well equipped with all the infrastructure, experts and other facilities involved in kidney transplantation for starting kidney transplantation in the institution and hoping to get the registration from the authorities for performing kidney transplantation soon.”
Head of Department Urology, Dr. Elias Sharma said that the department will perform live kidney transplantation soon as registration is done. “Patients in need of a kidney transplantation will have to register themselves with this institute or State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organization (SOTTO) J&K,” he added.
Administrator Ashwini Khajuria, Dr. Shazia Wafai, Senior Regional Director, RoHFW, all Heads of Departments, Medical Superintendents, GMC and SSH were also present during the inspection.