Heat wave grips Jammu | Rainfall expected from May 26 to 29

The rise in temperature has adversely affected the normal life here even as the meteorological department has forecasted light to moderate rainfall till the end of this month. From the last week, Jammu has witnessed an increase in the day as well as night temperature.

“The maximum temperature in Jammu was 41.0 degree Celsius and similarly, the night temperature was 26.4 degree Celsius on May 23,” said officials who quoted figures of the meteorological department. Today’s night temperature was the highest of the season.