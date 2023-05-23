Heat wave grips Jammu | Rainfall expected from May 26 to 29

Jammu, May 23: A heat wave has gripped Jammu’s plain areas with temperatures soaring up to 41 degrees Celsius.
The rise in temperature has adversely affected the normal life here even as the meteorological department has forecasted light to moderate rainfall till the end of this month. From the last week, Jammu has witnessed an increase in the day as well as night temperature.
“The maximum temperature in Jammu was 41.0 degree Celsius and similarly, the night temperature was 26.4 degree Celsius on May 23,” said officials who quoted figures of the meteorological department. Today’s night temperature was the highest of the season.
The officials said that on May 19, the maximum temperature was 36.5 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 21.0 degree Celsius. Similarly, the maximum temperature was 39.0 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 22.6 degree Celsius on 20 May.
On May 21, the met officials said that they had recorded 41.3 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature and 22.7 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature in Jammu.
The maximum temperature was 44.0 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 25.1 degree Celsius on May 22. The officials have forecasted that Jammu may witness “light to moderate” rainfall from 26 May to 29 May.
“The rainfall is expected to occur due to western disturbance,” the officials added.