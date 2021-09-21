Two pilots injured as Army helicopter crashes in J&K's Udhampur

Srinagar, Sept 21: Two pilots were injured after an Army helicopter they were on board crashee in Shiv Garh Dhar area in Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that both the pilots have been removed to hospital and condition of one of them is stated to be very critical.
Following the information, a police team was immediately dispatched towards the area, a police officer told GNS.
He said there was foggy weather in the area when the crash occurred.