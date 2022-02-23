Help fulfill aim of having BJP’s CM in J&K: Raina

Jammu, Feb 23: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), J&K unit President Ravinder Raina Wednesday urged his party cadre to work tirelessly in the coming months to fulfill the aim of BJP’s chief minister in Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming assembly elections.
A statement of BJP issued here said that chairing the BJP’s combined core group convention of all organisational districts of the party from the Jammu region, Raina encouraged the senior BJP leaders to work at the booth level given the upcoming assembly elections.
He asked them to reach the booth-level workers and strengthen the party at the ground level.
Raina also prompted them to identify the lacunae in the deliverance of the benefits of the government-funded public welfare schemes to the targeted underprivileged population.
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had done unprecedented work for the public welfare and attributed this to the decades of selfless service by the dedicated BJP workers. BJP’s General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul discussed the various organisational programmes allotted to the districts and sought reports from the respective district presidents.
He asked the senior leaders of the party to devote their time to their respective booths and allotted areas and gear up the party activities.
BJP General Secretary Sunil Sharma elaborated on the Centre-funded public welfare schemes and asked the party leaders to gain detailed knowledge about their implementation. BJP’s Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta, former BJP president Sat Sharma, general secretaries Vibodh Gupta and Devinder Kumar Manyal, and Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Chander Mohan Gupta were also present on the occasion.