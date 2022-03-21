Jammu
Hemant Kumar Lohia posted as Commandant General, HG/CD and SDRF
Srinagar Mar 21: Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday appointed senior IPS officer Hemant Kumar Lohia as the Commandant General, HG/CD and SDRF.
An order issued by the government read: “Shri Hemant Kumar Lohia, IPS (AGMUT: 92) awaiting orders of posting, is posted as Commandant General, HG/CD and SDRF, against an available vacancy, relieving Shri Danesh Rana, ADGP, of the additional charge.”