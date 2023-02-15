Herath Mahatsov at Jagti Township | Erudition of KPs has left indelible mark on J&K’s social landscape: Rana

“Erudition of Kashmiri Pandits has left an indelible mark on the social landscape of Jammu & Kashmir, which is hard to be erased”, Devender Rana said while speaking at first ever Herath Mahatsov organized by Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj and Global Solace at the Community Hall at Jagti Township this afternoon.

He recalled how the generations from the Valley and even in Jammu still acknowledge with pride the contribution of Kashmiri Pandits in their lives as teachers, guides, philosophers and doctors. This acknowledgement of indebted people holds promise and hope for tomorrow, he maintained, saying the sense of service and spirit of sacrifice makes Kashmiri Pandit professionals distinct all over and holds a promise for tomorrow. He complimented them for awakening of the society and contribution to the entire nation.