Heroin worth Rs 2 crore recovered in Udhampur

"On seeing police party both persons ran towards main road. One person while on run was knocked down by unknown vehicle and said person got seriously injured. Police party on duty immediately shifted the injured person to District Hospital from where he was referred to GMC Jammu and during treatment he succumbed to his injuries," it added.

The deceased has been identified as Mukhtiar Ahmed son of Khalil ur Rehman of Prada tangdhar kupwara. His other accomplice namely Jagtar Singh son of jarnail Singh of Pakhopur Taran Taran punjab was immediately nabbed. Police said after thorough search of his vehicle heroine approximately 250 gm of was found along with huge cash amounting to rupees 19134030/- (One crore ninety one lakh thirty four thousands and thirty of different denominations was recovered.